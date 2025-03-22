BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
World Impact News - Jim Gale How to Turn Empty Space Into a Thriving Food Jungle in 2025!
35 views • 6 months ago

🌱 Welcome to World Impact News Episode 27! In this episode, we dive deep into regenerative agriculture, self-sufficiency, and the power of food forests with visionary Jim Gale, founder of Food Forest Abundance. Discover how anyone can transform their land—big or small—into a thriving, sustainable ecosystem that provides food, health, and abundance for generations to come! 🔗 Watch now and learn: ✔️ The philosophy behind Food Forest Abundance (2:15) ✔️ How Jim Gale turned his passion into a global movement (5:30) ✔️ The benefits of food forests for sustainability & self-reliance (9:45) ✔️ Practical steps to start your own food forest today (14:10) ✔️ How communities are adopting regenerative agriculture worldwide (20:25) 🌍 Join the movement! Learn how to create your own food forest and contribute to a healthier planet. Visit Food Forest Abundance to get started. 💬 What do you think about food forests? Drop a comment below! 📢 Don’t forget to LIKE, SHARE & SUBSCRIBE for more inspiring content! 🔖 #FoodForest #JimGale #FoodForestAbundance #RegenerativeAgriculture #Sustainability #SelfSufficiency #Permaculture #WorldImpactNews #Homesteading #EcoFriendly #GrowYourOwnFood #FoodSecurity #SustainableLiving

foodgardenabundancesustainability
