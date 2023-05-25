THE BIGGEST CLOWN IN POLITICS – PA STATE REP RUSS DIAMOND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
May 24, 2023
There are a lot of clowns on the republican side in politics. However, the largest one on a national level is PA State Rep Russ Diamond aka Joe Dirt. Diamond has apparently sold his soul to establishment forces to trash conservative candidates and office holders. Diamond has previously said, “All Cops are Pigs and Liars” He called a 100% permanently and totally disabled, purple heart recipient a “welfare queen”. He has had several protection from abuse orders lodged against him and other criminal charges. Diamond feels he is important enough to tell a potential US Senate candidate to NOT RUN for US Senate.
SPONSORS
From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedense.com/teddy exposes the truth!
It’s inevitable that we’ll see a food shortage in the near future. That’s why survival food is more important than ever.
Create your own stockpile of the best-selling 4Patriots Survival Food Kits by going to https://4Patriots.com and use code TEDDY to get 10% off.
If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.
Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!
CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link
https://goldco.com/trenches
Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy
MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH:
https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy
MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY:
https://www.mypillow.com/
General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:
https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/
If you like the shirt Teddy wore in the episode, find it here- https://www.teddydaniels.tv/shop
FOLLOW:
https://teddydaniels.tv/
https://gab.com/teddydanielspa
https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2prcny-the-biggest-clown-in-politics-pa-state-rep-russ-diamond.html