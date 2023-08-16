© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The West is perplexed. The Western media can't figure out how against the backdrop of a widely publicised counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army manages to move forward in the Kharkiv direction. Moreover, today, war correspondents also reported that Russian troops managed to seize five strongholds of the Ukrainian army on the so-called 'Torsky' ledge 10 km from the city of 'Krasny Liman'.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN