BREAKNG NEWS: Bill Gates's Doctor Peter Hotez on Using Homeland Security, Justice Department and Even NATO to Counter the "Anti-Vaxx Rhetoric"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"For the Biden administration I've recommended that we bring in people from Homeland Security,...the Justice Department, even the State Department because you have Putin and Russia using their bots and trolls, which are actually sending both pro and anti-vaccine messages because they have a different agenda. They see this as a divisive issue in the country. So they see it as a way to destabilize our democracy through anti-vaccine, anti-science rhetoric...At the global level I suggested to doctor Tedros that we need to bring in other UN agencies that deal with some of these lethal societal forces, maybe even bring NATO to help because it's reaching that level of death and destruction."
Source @RealWorldNewsChannel
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/