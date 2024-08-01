BREAKNG NEWS: Bill Gates's Doctor Peter Hotez on Using Homeland Security, Justice Department and Even NATO to Counter the "Anti-Vaxx Rhetoric"

"For the Biden administration I've recommended that we bring in people from Homeland Security,...the Justice Department, even the State Department because you have Putin and Russia using their bots and trolls, which are actually sending both pro and anti-vaccine messages because they have a different agenda. They see this as a divisive issue in the country. So they see it as a way to destabilize our democracy through anti-vaccine, anti-science rhetoric...At the global level I suggested to doctor Tedros that we need to bring in other UN agencies that deal with some of these lethal societal forces, maybe even bring NATO to help because it's reaching that level of death and destruction."



Source @RealWorldNewsChannel





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/