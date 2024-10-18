Gaza Starvation: Israeli ambassador confronted with data showing almost no aid entered Gaza this month

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli ambassador confronted with data showing almost no aid entered Gaza this month
Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, was confronted by Sky News' Yalda Hakim on Thursday regarding the lack of aid entering Gaza.
Data provided by the Israeli government showed that almost no aid had been allowed into Gaza this month.