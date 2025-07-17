Pre Trib Rapture Debunked: Reviewing Rev 20

In this Vcast Bible study, Rev 20 debunks the pre-tribulation rapture doctrine, stating that the pre trib rapture cannot be reconciled with Revelation 20. According to the Word of God, there is only one resurrection for believers and non-believers, first resurrection. Many Christians will be beheaded during the tribulation and remain faithful by not taking the mark of the beast or worshiping the image. So called martyred tribulation Christians will rule and reign with Jesus Christ during the Millennial Kingdom. So if Christians leave before it gets hot, what resurrection or rapture will the tribulation saints have that is in the Word of God? The answer, it does not exist. For, there are actually two raptures, one for believers, and one for non-believers after the Millennial Reign. So the only way the pre trib rapture works is to make up another rapture. You won’t believe the scripture used to say there are more than one rapture for believers.

Key points include:

• 1 Thessalonians 4:16–17 is widely agreed to describe the rapture (being "caught up"),

• Revelation 20 clearly outlines the first resurrection as those martyred during the tribulation. If the rapture happened before, these martyrs would be excluded—which contradicts the text.

• The idea that believers won’t face the mark of the beast is dangerous especially considering current bio-tech advancements (referred to here as "nanotech" and "optogenetics").

• Dispensationalism and the Scofield Bible, falls on its face

• Matthew Revelation 24 is used to further support the argument that the true resurrection of believers happens after the tribulation, not before.

• Final takeaway: The pre-tribulation rapture requires adding events that are not scripturally supported. The first resurrection for Christians includes tribulation saints, proving a post-trib view is more biblically grounded. All non-believers have their first resurrection after the Millennial Reign.



