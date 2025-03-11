BrightLearn - Escalating Tensions, an interview with Jeffrey Prather

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The podcast explores a deep analysis by intelligence expert Jeffrey Prather, discussing the strategic implications of Russia's missile demonstrations, psychological operations in the Ukraine conflict, the potential for false flag attacks, Deep State involvement, and broader geopolitical tensions, including the dynamics between Israel and Iran, and domestic U.S. issues, highlighting the complex and interconnected nature of global crises.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Watch the full interview here.