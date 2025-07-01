The Measles-Myth and Ways out of Vaccine Mandates – Interview with Beate Bahner

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to Beate Bahner, expert lawyer for medicine and health law, „Measles are exemplary for the whole vaccine-lie“. Listen to her explaination here! Besides valuable tips for concerned parents, she explains the global context of the measles-vaccine mandate in this valuable interview with Kla.TV. This mandate foreshadows planned, coming vaccine mandates which are to be implemented via the International Health Regulations together with corrupt justice-systems. Beate Bahner’s conclusion: „This is the plan, and we must stop it!“