April 30, 2023
Pastor Dean preaches through Psalm 64 and how we can overcome the arrows of the wicked by steadfast faith in Jesus Christ. The storm clouds of tribulation are rapidly coming upon us; the time of being on the fence is over!
"Hear my voice, O God, in my prayer: preserve my life from fear of the enemy." Psalm 64:1