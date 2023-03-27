Massive Myocarditis Cases Among Children Due to Covid Jab Says Dr. Richard Urso

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Much of the Covid pandemic and the government’s espoused treatment of the virus has been dangerously mismanaged, and nobody knows this better than Dr. Richard Urso. Richard is an esteemed scientist and ophthalmologist who explains why several of the Covid treatment protocols encouraged by the “experts” are neither safe nor effective. Richard breaks down the science behind why masking doesn’t protect against infection and pointedly highlights the contradictory statements of Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom Richard says guided the nation on a foundation of fear. He also discusses the alarming increase in deaths and horrendous damage due to receiving the Covid jab among young children and young adults around the globe.
TAKEAWAYS
Some of the deaths that occur immediately after receiving a Covid shot are due to hyper immune responses
There are three major reasons for negative reactions to a Covid shot
Reason 1: Lipid nanoparticles wipe out white blood cells, which are an essential part of a functional immune system
Reason 2: Triple-vaccinated individuals are no longer making antibodies
Reason 3: Antibody dependent enhancement occurs, which does not allow neutralization but instead enhances the infection
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Nature Reigns (get 10% off with the code TINA): http://bit.ly/3YVG9mX
Alarming Post-Booster Trends Video: https://bit.ly/3YRLX13
🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. RICHARD URSO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/richardursomd
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/