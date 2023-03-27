Massive Myocarditis Cases Among Children Due to Covid Jab Says Dr. Richard Urso

Much of the Covid pandemic and the government’s espoused treatment of the virus has been dangerously mismanaged, and nobody knows this better than Dr. Richard Urso. Richard is an esteemed scientist and ophthalmologist who explains why several of the Covid treatment protocols encouraged by the “experts” are neither safe nor effective. Richard breaks down the science behind why masking doesn’t protect against infection and pointedly highlights the contradictory statements of Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom Richard says guided the nation on a foundation of fear. He also discusses the alarming increase in deaths and horrendous damage due to receiving the Covid jab among young children and young adults around the globe.







TAKEAWAYS





Some of the deaths that occur immediately after receiving a Covid shot are due to hyper immune responses





There are three major reasons for negative reactions to a Covid shot





Reason 1: Lipid nanoparticles wipe out white blood cells, which are an essential part of a functional immune system





Reason 2: Triple-vaccinated individuals are no longer making antibodies





Reason 3: Antibody dependent enhancement occurs, which does not allow neutralization but instead enhances the infection







