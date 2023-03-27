BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Massive Myocarditis Cases Among Children Due to Covid Jab Says Dr. Richard Urso
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
3
1416 views • 03/27/2023

Much of the Covid pandemic and the government’s espoused treatment of the virus has been dangerously mismanaged, and nobody knows this better than Dr. Richard Urso. Richard is an esteemed scientist and ophthalmologist who explains why several of the Covid treatment protocols encouraged by the “experts” are neither safe nor effective. Richard breaks down the science behind why masking doesn’t protect against infection and pointedly highlights the contradictory statements of Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom Richard says guided the nation on a foundation of fear. He also discusses the alarming increase in deaths and horrendous damage due to receiving the Covid jab among young children and young adults around the globe.



TAKEAWAYS


Some of the deaths that occur immediately after receiving a Covid shot are due to hyper immune responses


There are three major reasons for negative reactions to a Covid shot


Reason 1: Lipid nanoparticles wipe out white blood cells, which are an essential part of a functional immune system


Reason 2: Triple-vaccinated individuals are no longer making antibodies


Reason 3: Antibody dependent enhancement occurs, which does not allow neutralization but instead enhances the infection



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Nature Reigns (get 10% off with the code TINA): http://bit.ly/3YVG9mX 

Alarming Post-Booster Trends Video: https://bit.ly/3YRLX13 


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. RICHARD URSO

Twitter: https://twitter.com/richardursomd 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
healthbig pharmaimmune systemtyrannymedical tyrannygovernment corruptionscientistnanoparticlesmodernastrokespfizeranthony faucifuneral homesdr simone golddr richard ursomedical misinformationmyocarditisvaccine injuredcovid mrnasterilizingtina griffincounter culture mom showturbo cancerfrontline doctors americaophthalmology
