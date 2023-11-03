'RUSSIA THREATENING ISRAEL NOW!.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE WHOLE WARLD HAS NOW TURNED AGAINST LITTLE ISRAEL JUST AS THE BIBLE WARNED ABOUT EONS AGO. WE'RE NOW SEEING BIBLICAL PROPHECY COMING TRUE RIGHT BEFORE OUR VERY EYES NOW. WILL THE JEWS BE FLEEING TO PETRA IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. THE WORLD HAS NOW GONE INSANE WITH WAR. I HOPE YOUR PREPARED BECAUSE HELL ON EARTH HAS ARRIVED...WAKEUP!