Jan6 Protestors Facing Obstruction Ruling at Supreme Court | Sekulow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
J6 Protestors Facing Obstruction Ruling at Supreme Court: Today the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on whether January 6 protestors at the U.S. Capitol can be charged with obstructing an official proceeding.
The pending ruling could greatly impact Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case against President Donald Trump because the former President faces the same charge. Will the Justices wreck Smith’s case against Trump?
https://aclj.org/israel/defend-israel-stop-biden-from-supporting-her-enemies?utm_medium=Video&utm_source=Rumble&utm_campaign=d-04162024_seg-rumsekulow_top-IS_typ-PT_con-defendIsrael