PULL ALL OF YOUR MONEY OUT OF ALL CANADIAN BANKS NOW!!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
0
303 views • 11 months ago

I have clients and friends who are having their bank accounts locked by the Canada Revenue Agency. If you get a warning letter of any kind from the Canada Revenue Agency it does not matter how much time they give you, you need to drain your bank accounts immediately.

Get cash or send email money transfers to trust fund bank accounts but you need to make sure that you have no money in the bank anywhere in the country. The Canada Revenue Agency are stealing people's money and they're doing everything without Court Orders. I can get your money back but it takes a long time.

I just had a client today get $50000 stolen from his bank account because he did not listen to me when I told him 60 days ago to drain the bank account. You do not have time to wait as these people are criminals and they are stealing from everyone to pay for Justin Trudeau's endless wars.

#Calgary #Edmonton #Alberta #income #incometax #cra #canadarevenueagency

newspoliticscrimepodcasteconomymoneycanadataxesbanksfinancecracanadarevenueagency
