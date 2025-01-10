BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Is True Repentance and How Can I Be Sure?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
In this heartfelt message, the speaker shares insights on true repentance and salvation. Highlighting the second stanza of the song 'Verily, Verily, I say unto you', he explains that repentance goes beyond just hating sin and promising to do better. Instead, it involves a sincere change of mind, heart, and purpose, leading to a genuine turning away from sin. Through Biblical examples and verses, the speaker emphasizes the importance of accepting Jesus Christ as Savior for a true transformation and everlasting life. Join in to understand how repentance brings about a profound change in conduct and a strengthened relationship with God.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:33 The Message of Everlasting Life
01:40 Understanding Repentance
01:54 What Repentance is Not
03:09 The True Meaning of Repentance
05:37 Biblical Examples of Repentance
07:03 The Prodigal Son's Repentance
09:21 Jesus Heals the Impotent Man
10:22 Call to Repentance and Conclusion

gospeljesus christsalvationbible studydevotionchristianityfaithrepentanceeverlasting lifesermonspiritual guidancechristian devotionwhat is repentancetrue repentancereligious educationhow to repentbiblical teachingsluke gospelroderick websterjohn gospel
