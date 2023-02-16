© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Abuse of Marines Under Investigation in Federal Lawsuit! READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/judicial-watch-sues-pentagon/
Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Defense for records about the use of U.S. Marines for President Joe Biden’s controversial September 1, 2022, campaign speech in Philadelphia (Judicial Watch vs. U.S. Department of Defense (No. 1:23-cv-00213)).