Terrorist Israel bombed Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, then bomb rescue workers

Terrorist Israel bombed Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza

~ A shocking sequence, captured on camera, shows a doctor holding up a bloodied coat to document the aftermath of an airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. Moments later, a second strike hits the same location, engulfing the area in chaos and resulting in numerous casualties.

~ Two Israeli air strikes hit the Naser hospital in Khan Younis. The second one hit rescue workers. A number of casualties were reported.

Video Clips sourced @Real World News

