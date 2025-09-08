Factory Panic (1991, Game Gear)

Factory Panic (known as Crazy Company in Brazil and Ganbre Gorby! (がんばれゴルビー!) in Japan) is an action-puzzle game developed by Japan System House (JSH) and published by Sega (in Japan and Europe) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil).

In the Japanese version, you take the role of "Gorby", meaning Mikhail Gorbachev, the president of the Soviet Union by the time the game was released. You work inside a factory and need to use a system of conveyor belt to distribute the needed goods to citizens waiting outside the factory.



In the other versions, you play an unnamed boy. A corrupt business magnate called Mister Greede has been withholding food and other necessities from the people of Segaville. The boy infiltrates Mr. Greede's factory to distribute goods to the waiting citizens.



The game uses a top-down view. Each level consists of a system of conveyor belts and has one or more group of people waiting in line. Each group wants a specific item, and you need to make sure that the wanted goods are led to the people while avoiding. The conveyor belt have switch points which are operate with switches, or removable bridges. There is also an exit for the conveyor belt to get rid off unwanted items. You sometimes have to use it since only a limited number of items can be on the belts at once. There are enemies in most levels, and you'll loose a life if you touch them. A normal guard walks around and will sometimes come after you, while armed guard will also shoot at you. There is also a hungry citizen who will eat food items. You can stun enemies with your voice for a few seconds.

