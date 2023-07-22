Trump Screens Sound of Freedom; CMT Pulls Jason Aldean; RFK House Hearing; Top News 7/21/23

Weekly News Report- The blockbuster film Sound of Freedom has gained an enthusiastic new fan — former President Donald Trump, who praised the anti-child trafficking drama as a “great movie” and “an incredible inspiration” during a special screening Wed. Trump sat in the front row of the outdoor screening, flanked by Jim Caviezel, director, Alejandro Gómez Monteverde & Tim Ballard.Then, in a hearing marred by contentious interruptions and attempts by House Democrats to remove him as a witness, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified before a U.S. House hearing intended to examine "the federal government’s role in censoring Americans," "Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech”. Jason Aldean's Try That in a Small Town, an anti-crime, pro-gun song that included actual news clips of riots and looting from 2020 has been pulled by CMT. The song's messaging asserts that small towns wouldn't tolerate the kind of riots and lawlessness many cities across the country faced during the summer of 2020. After activists claimed it was "racist and violent" for Aldean to suggest lawlessness would not be tolerated in a small CMT removed the music video. All of that and much more in This Week's Top News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-screens-sound-of-freedom/





