Hawaii The Kilauea volcano has erupted, the US Geological Survey said. There is no threat to local residents or infrastructure.

Judge in Luigi Mangione Case Married to Ex-Pfizer Exec (report)

Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker also owns substantial stock in healthcare and Big Pharma - including Pfizer, where her husband previously served as VP, according to financial records for 2023.

Her financial holdings include somewhere between $50k and $100k in Pfizer stock, and her husband, who left Pfizer in 2010, collects a pension through the company's Senior Executive Retirement Plan, independent journalist Ken Klippenstein reported.

“The judge's ties to the healthcare business are a stark reminder of how pervasive the for-profit industry is in American life - a point made by Mangione himself," Klippenstein noted.

