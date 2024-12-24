BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hawaii: The Kilauea volcano has erupted, the US Geological Survey said. There is no threat to local residents or infrastructure
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
251 views • 6 months ago

Hawaii The Kilauea volcano has erupted, the US Geological Survey said. There is no threat to local residents or infrastructure. 

Adding: 

Judge in Luigi Mangione Case Married to Ex-Pfizer Exec (report) 

Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker also owns substantial stock in healthcare and Big Pharma - including Pfizer, where her husband previously served as VP, according to financial records for 2023. 

Her financial holdings include somewhere between $50k and $100k in Pfizer stock, and her husband, who left Pfizer in 2010, collects a pension through the company's Senior Executive Retirement Plan, independent journalist Ken Klippenstein reported. 

“The judge's ties to the healthcare business are a stark reminder of how pervasive the for-profit industry is in American life - a point made by Mangione himself," Klippenstein noted. 

@RiseGS

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy