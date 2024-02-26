© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Megyn Kelly | Nathan Wade's Former Attorney May Show EXPLOSIVE Texts to Georgia Judge Today, with Phil Holloway
Megyn Kelly is joined by Phil Holloway, founder of Holloway Law Group, to discuss Nathan Wade’s former divorce lawyer meeting with the judge in the Fani Willis case, the key element of the Terrance Bradley texts and what they could show, the relevance of attorney-client privilege, what will happen on Friday during the next hearing, and more.