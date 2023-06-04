PLANDEMIC 3 - THE GREAT AWAKENING MOVIE TEASER #FUCKtheJAB

WE ARE AT WAR

YOUR IGNORANCE IS THEIR POWER

GOOD vs EVIL

-

For all those who are still not aware that we are at war

-

There are white hat militaries (EarthAlliance + GalacticAlliance)

(=Military = Q, +ANONS = Digital Soldiers

-> GREAT AWAKENING)

>>

💫⚔WWG1WGA

GOOD

vs

👹🏳️‍🌈 EVIL

PEDOS, LGTBQ, SATANISTS, TRANNIES etc

>>

BLACK HATS MILITARIES

(DARK FORCES, REPTOS, ARCHONS, SATAN)

(= DEEPSTATE, NWO, NAZIS, ZIONISTS, KHAZARS >>

GREAT RESET)

-

⚠️ 🔥BUILD BACK BETTER 🔥

THE GREAT RESET - EXPOSED! 🔥

-->>

https://rumble.com/v1l8ne9-build-back-better-the-great-reset-exposed-.html

-

💥Q - THE PLAN TO SAVE MANKIND and the WORLD Joe M. Compilation #NCSWIC

--->>>

https://rumble.com/v2efmwe-q-the-plan-to-save-mankind-and-the-world-joe-m.-compilation-ncsvvic.html

-

PLANDEMIC 2 - UNITED we stand, devided we fall

-->>>

https://rumble.com/v263iv4-plandemic-3-umited-we-stand-devided-we-fall.html

-

WE HAVE BEEN THERE.. JUST IN CASE YOU ARE STILL AN IGNORANT MORON SHEEP

-

☠️ Fifth Generation Warfare and Sovereignty‼️ - Dr Robert Malone

---->>>>

https://rumble.com/v28ov4k--fifth-generation-warfare-and-sovereignty-dr-robert-malone.html

-

BOYOND THE GREAT RESET

---->>>

https://rumble.com/v2qyrrp-boyond-the-great-reset.html

-

PLANDEMIC 3 - UNITED we stand, devided we fall

-->>>

https://rumble.com/v263iv4-plandemic-3-umited-we-stand-devided-we-fall.html

-

WE ARE THE 99 % - YOU CAN STICK YOUR NEW WORLD ORDER IN YOUR ASS

-->>

https://rumble.com/v1kmvnn-we-are-the-99-you-can-stick-your-new-world-order-in-your-ass.html

-

WE ARE MANY, THEY ARE FEW -WWG1WGA

----->>>>

https://rumble.com/v1l58mj-we-are-many-they-are-few.html

-

Not your typical tranny's, just modern day ones........

-->>>

https://rumble.com/v2c8dli-not-your-typical-trannys-just-modern-day-ones.........html

-

5th generation Warfare - The Corbett Report

--->>>

https://rumble.com/v2pz5jg--your-guide-to-5th-generation-warfare-the-corbett-report.html

-

THIS WAS THEIR EVIL PLAN TO HAVE US IM LOCKDOWN TILL 2025..

-

TRAILER

🔥🔥SONG BIRD🔥🔥 -

the CABAL NWO CORONA JAB PLAN EXPOSED

THE ORIGIN PLAN:

5 YEARS OF LOCKDOWN - FEMA CAMP, MASS GENOCIDE



WHO WAS RUNNING PEDOWOOD?

Predictive programming

THIS WAS THEIR NWO LOCKDOWN

and KILL YOU PLAN!

-

🔥IMORTANT NOTE:

IF THE WHITE HATS WITH DONALD TRUMP WOULDNT BE IN CONTROL, YOU WOULD BE ALREADY DEAD OR ISLOATED IN YOUR APARTMENT OR EVEN IN A FEMA CAMP

-

NEVER FORGET WHO SAVED YOUR LIFE AND HUMANITY

TRAILER

-->

https://rumble.com/v1klkzz-trailer-song-bird-the-cabal-nwo-corona-jab-plan-exposed.html

-

Songbird FULL FILM

-->>

https://rumble.com/v1klkzz-trailer-song-bird-the-cabal-nwo-corona-jab-plan-exposed.html

-

THE PLAN - WHO plans for 10 years of pandemics, from 2020 to 2030

-->>

https://rumble.com/v1my4lc-october-7-2022.html

-

The truth is out - Pfizer pandemic becomes endemic

-->>

https://rumble.com/v1q1wv0-the-truth-is-out-pfizer-pandemic-becomes-endemic.html

-

ROCKEFELLER

🔥 PROJECT LOCKSTEP 2010

--->>>>

https://rumble.com/v1zznnk-rockefeller-project-lockstep-2010.html

PIZER & Australian Doherty Institute in UKRAINE 🇺🇦☣️

Source

https://t.me/deNAZIficationMilitaryQperationZ

--->>>

https://rumble.com/v2dpj5u--u.s.-biolabs-russian-general-reveals-pfizer-and-australian-doherty-institu.html

-

COVID-19: The Great Reset, WEF and Klaus Schwab Part 1 - THE PROBLEM & THE SOLUTION

--->>

https://rumble.com/v2phrmu-the-great-reset-part-1-the-problem-and-the-solution.html

-

RUMBLE

https://rumble.com/c/FUCKtheJAB

TELEGRAM

--->>>>

https://t.me/FUCKtheJAB

☕️🔥 if our work is useful for you, we appreciate your support in buying us a coffee ☕️ . this helps us to continuing our work EXPOSING the JAB AGENDA

Thank you for your support #StongerTogether

--->>> ☕️🔥

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FUCKtheJAB

