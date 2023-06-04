PLANDEMIC 3 - THE GREAT AWAKENING MOVIE TEASER #FUCKtheJAB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WE ARE AT WAR
YOUR IGNORANCE IS THEIR POWER
GOOD vs EVIL
-
For all those who are still not aware that we are at war
-
There are white hat militaries (EarthAlliance + GalacticAlliance)
(=Military = Q, +ANONS = Digital Soldiers
-> GREAT AWAKENING)
>>
💫⚔WWG1WGA
GOOD
vs
👹🏳️🌈 EVIL
PEDOS, LGTBQ, SATANISTS, TRANNIES etc
>>
BLACK HATS MILITARIES
(DARK FORCES, REPTOS, ARCHONS, SATAN)
(= DEEPSTATE, NWO, NAZIS, ZIONISTS, KHAZARS >>
GREAT RESET)
-
⚠️ 🔥BUILD BACK BETTER 🔥
THE GREAT RESET - EXPOSED! 🔥
-->>
https://rumble.com/v1l8ne9-build-back-better-the-great-reset-exposed-.html
-
💥Q - THE PLAN TO SAVE MANKIND and the WORLD Joe M. Compilation #NCSWIC
--->>>
https://rumble.com/v2efmwe-q-the-plan-to-save-mankind-and-the-world-joe-m.-compilation-ncsvvic.html
-
PLANDEMIC 2 - UNITED we stand, devided we fall
-->>>
https://rumble.com/v263iv4-plandemic-3-umited-we-stand-devided-we-fall.html
-
WE HAVE BEEN THERE.. JUST IN CASE YOU ARE STILL AN IGNORANT MORON SHEEP
-
☠️ Fifth Generation Warfare and Sovereignty‼️ - Dr Robert Malone
---->>>>
https://rumble.com/v28ov4k--fifth-generation-warfare-and-sovereignty-dr-robert-malone.html
-
BOYOND THE GREAT RESET
---->>>
https://rumble.com/v2qyrrp-boyond-the-great-reset.html
-
PLANDEMIC 3 - UNITED we stand, devided we fall
-->>>
https://rumble.com/v263iv4-plandemic-3-umited-we-stand-devided-we-fall.html
-
WE ARE THE 99 % - YOU CAN STICK YOUR NEW WORLD ORDER IN YOUR ASS
-->>
https://rumble.com/v1kmvnn-we-are-the-99-you-can-stick-your-new-world-order-in-your-ass.html
-
WE ARE MANY, THEY ARE FEW -WWG1WGA
----->>>>
https://rumble.com/v1l58mj-we-are-many-they-are-few.html
-
Not your typical tranny's, just modern day ones........
-->>>
https://rumble.com/v2c8dli-not-your-typical-trannys-just-modern-day-ones.........html
-
5th generation Warfare - The Corbett Report
--->>>
https://rumble.com/v2pz5jg--your-guide-to-5th-generation-warfare-the-corbett-report.html
-
THIS WAS THEIR EVIL PLAN TO HAVE US IM LOCKDOWN TILL 2025..
-
TRAILER
🔥🔥SONG BIRD🔥🔥 -
the CABAL NWO CORONA JAB PLAN EXPOSED
THE ORIGIN PLAN:
5 YEARS OF LOCKDOWN - FEMA CAMP, MASS GENOCIDE
WHO WAS RUNNING PEDOWOOD?
Predictive programming
THIS WAS THEIR NWO LOCKDOWN
and KILL YOU PLAN!
-
🔥IMORTANT NOTE:
IF THE WHITE HATS WITH DONALD TRUMP WOULDNT BE IN CONTROL, YOU WOULD BE ALREADY DEAD OR ISLOATED IN YOUR APARTMENT OR EVEN IN A FEMA CAMP
-
NEVER FORGET WHO SAVED YOUR LIFE AND HUMANITY
TRAILER
-->
https://rumble.com/v1klkzz-trailer-song-bird-the-cabal-nwo-corona-jab-plan-exposed.html
-
Songbird FULL FILM
-->>
https://rumble.com/v1klkzz-trailer-song-bird-the-cabal-nwo-corona-jab-plan-exposed.html
-
THE PLAN - WHO plans for 10 years of pandemics, from 2020 to 2030
-->>
https://rumble.com/v1my4lc-october-7-2022.html
-
The truth is out - Pfizer pandemic becomes endemic
-->>
https://rumble.com/v1q1wv0-the-truth-is-out-pfizer-pandemic-becomes-endemic.html
-
ROCKEFELLER
🔥 PROJECT LOCKSTEP 2010
--->>>>
https://rumble.com/v1zznnk-rockefeller-project-lockstep-2010.html
PIZER & Australian Doherty Institute in UKRAINE 🇺🇦☣️
Source
https://t.me/deNAZIficationMilitaryQperationZ
--->>>
https://rumble.com/v2dpj5u--u.s.-biolabs-russian-general-reveals-pfizer-and-australian-doherty-institu.html
-
COVID-19: The Great Reset, WEF and Klaus Schwab Part 1 - THE PROBLEM & THE SOLUTION
--->>
https://rumble.com/v2phrmu-the-great-reset-part-1-the-problem-and-the-solution.html
-
RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/c/FUCKtheJAB
TELEGRAM
--->>>>
https://t.me/FUCKtheJAB
☕️🔥 if our work is useful for you, we appreciate your support in buying us a coffee ☕️ . this helps us to continuing our work EXPOSING the JAB AGENDA
Thank you for your support #StongerTogether
--->>> ☕️🔥
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FUCKtheJAB