Throughout the day, the Israeli army carried a series of attacks - Lebanon

Throughout the day, the Israeli army carried a series of attacks, reported earlier.

And tonight, a few attacks, targeting border villages including Haneen and Yaroun.

One causality was reported, in the attack on Kfarkila.

From Lebanon:

The martyr announced this morning was Hussien Ali Mohsin Ghandour, born in 1962 in

The great jihadist leader Hajj Ibrahim Muhammad Aqil, Hajj Abdul Qadir.

Place and date of birth: Bednayel (Bekaa) 12-24-1962.

- From the founding generation of Islamic work in Beirut.

- One of the leaders of the heroic operations during the confrontation with the Israeli invasion of Beirut in the early 1980'z

- He assumed responsibility for central training in Hezbullah in the early nineties, and played a fundamental role in developing human capabilities in the resistance formations.

- He assumed responsibility for the General Staff of the Islamic Resistance in the mid-nineties.

- He assumed responsibility for the Jabal Amel Operations Unit from 1997 until after the liberation (2000), and directly led many qualitative operations during that period.

- He established the Operations Directory of the Islamic Resistance, and starting in 2008, he held the position of Assistant Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah for Operations Affairs, and was appointed a member of the Jihad Council.

- One of the leaders of the heroic resistance to the Israeli aggression on Lebanon in 2006.

- He supervised the establishment, development and leadership of the Radwan Force in the Islamic Resistance until the date of his martyrdom.

- He was one of the major jihadist leaders who planned and managed operations against the terrorist groups on Lebanon’s eastern borders, in Qusayr, Qalamoun, and the rest of the Syrian regions.

- He planned and supervised the leadership of the military operations of the Radwan Force on the Lebanese support front since the beginning of the 7-Oct.

And many more kept secret....






