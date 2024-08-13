Is Mary The “Co-Redemptrix”? – A Catholic Analysis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an important video that contains many new points. We hope that people watch the entire video, for there are important points throughout.
0:00 Defenders Of “Co-Redemptrix” Don’t Know What The Term Means
1:04 “Co-Redemptrix” Literally Means That Mary Is A Redeemer
2:25 Trent Infallibly Teaches That Jesus “Alone” Is The Redeemer
3:35 Theologian Van Noort Against The Title “Co-Redemptrix”
5:27 Theologian Fr. Joseph Pohle Against The Title
6:19 A Theologian Makes An Interesting Admission About The Term
7:02 St. Thomas Teaches That Only Jesus Is Called “Redeemer”
7:26 Cardinal Gibbons Teaches That Only Jesus Is Called “Redeemer” And “Savior”
7:46 The Council Of Florence’s Dogmatic Definition That Jesus “Alone” Redeemed Man
8:49 The Roman Catechism (Catechism Of Trent) Teaches The Same
9:19 St. Robert Bellarmine Teaches The Same
10:27 Mediatrix Objection
16:37 Defenders Of “Co-Redemptrix” Are Inconsistent & Often Abandon Their Primary Claim
17:45 St. Thomas Refuted Their Argument
18:40 Some Of The Misinformation That’s Spread On This Issue
18:54 The Mistranslation Of Pope Leo XIII’s Encyclical On The Rosary
19:08 Taylor Marshall Uses The Mistranslation Of Pope Leo XIII
20:06 Pope St. Pius X’s Teaching In Ad Diem Illum
20:15 False Traditionalist Priest Misquotes Pius X
22:54 Other False Arguments For “Co-Redemptrix” Refuted
30:13 Mary Was Redeemed
31:40 Original Sin Was The Sin Of One
32:11 St. Thomas Aquinas And St. Robert Bellarmine Teach That Original Sin Was The Sin Of Adam Alone
