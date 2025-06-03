Maverick News EXCLUSIVE_ Uncovering Ostrich Research Farm TRUTH & Government Grants To Quebec Lab

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dive into Maverick News' Special Report as we investigate the Universal Ostrich Covid and Bird Flu Research Facility in British Columbia, hit with a $20,000 fine by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. We uncover the trail of a $13-million research grant and reveal the shocking immune system hacking research involving chickens. Plus, catch up on today's top news stories!
https://www.freedomreporters.com
