Pursuing the enemy: Airborne Troops' artillery units in combat action within special military operation

120mm 2S9 Nona self-propelled gun crews eliminate AFU manpower and fighting vehicles in all directions.

🔎 Reconnaissance units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces detected a Ukrainian nationalists' platoon strongpoint. Its coordinates were rapidly transmitted to the artillery command post.

💥 The Nona self-propelled gun crews redeployed to their firing positions, neutralised the strongpoints, and eliminated the enemy manpower.

💥 Meanwhile, the crews, equipped with similar self-propelled systems, eliminated the enemy on the right bank of Dnepr in the southern sector of the special military operation.

🪖 Artillery units of the 'winged infantry' operate professionally, firmly, and cohesively, showing their courage and valour. Once the enemy facilities are eliminated, the crews rapidly reposition for further operation.