Why every player he coached, hates his guts

Mike Babcock was once revered as one of the best hockey coaches in the NHL. But as the years went along, a lot of his former and current players started to reveal just how much torment Babcock put them through on and off the ice. Here's the full story on who he abused, tormented and wronged throughout his 20 year NHL head coaching career.