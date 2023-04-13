© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2e8sepd9d8
4/10/2023 Brother Changdao revealed to us why the over 500 fellow fighters were so lucky to be able to visit the NFSC base ahead of schedule. He also briefed us on the progress of the renovation construction of the base, along with some other details.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/10/2023 长岛哥向战友们揭秘为何这次500多位战友有幸可以提前参观新中国联邦的基地，并介绍了基地装修建设方面的进度和细节。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平