Another Dream Chamber for Ffraed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
She wasn't right, this dream chamber, when I went by her in June 2017. Seven years later, Ffraed brought me back on 14th of May 2024, and again on the 15th. This is a video of the second visit.
https://thesongofffraed.org/2020/07/24/called-to-cares/
https://thesongofffraed.org/2023/08/05/into-un-beingi-met-a-man-part-2/
Video channels:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5213575
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ellisctaylor
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheSongofFfraed:d
Credits:
Music: The Blessing: Violin Cover (VLOG NO COPYRIGHT MUSIC) AngelAbaoSuarez (THE EXPLORER)
https://www.youtube.com/@angelsuarez-theexplorer3972
"Come Holy Spirit" Catholic Prayer: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Come,_Holy_Spirit
Flame background: Marek Piwnicki: unsplash.com/es/@marekpiwnicki
Floria Thames: Photo taken at Gors Fawr.
Depiction of the Christian Holy Spirit as a dove, by Gian Lorenzo Bernini.
Female Holy Spirit 14th C. fresco: Trinity in St. James Church, Urschalling Germany.
Finding Holy Spirit Mother: Ally Kateusz: allykateusz.org/
Dr. Ashraf Fekry: the portrait of Jesus Christ.
The Diocese of St. Davids: stdavids.churchinwales.org.uk/en/
Cadw: cadw.gov.wales/
Heart of the Dragon Festival: A blog from the time: musingsfromgellifach.blogspot.com/2011/06/come-and-join-gathering-of-dragons-on.html
There may be some material in this video that I could not ascertain ownership of.
To those I haven't mentioned, who deserve credit, thank you.