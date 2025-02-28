❗️Zelensky is 'looking to go on and fight, fight, fight. We're looking TO END THE DEATH' – Trump

💬 "And you saw what I saw today. This is a man that wants to get us signed up and keep fighting," US President Donald Trump emphasized.

Adding:

The U.S. State Department is ending its support for the restoration of Ukraine's power grid, NBC News reports.

Zelensky's office decided to cancel his speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington, Fox News reports.

Pentagon chief orders US Cyber ​​Command to halt all activities against Russia, including offensive cyber operations — industry publication Record

Meanwhile, Zelensky is thanking every European politician on X—with his usual authenticity and originality.