Zionism - Italian Style
Deception By Omission
Published 2 months ago

Skit showing what it would be like if Italians were Zionists. Obviously, tongue in cheek humor but with a little bite of reality to it.

Short but makes the point with a little humor.

israel zionism zionists gaza politics and current events zionism applied zionism italian-style

