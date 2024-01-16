Celeste Interviews Kimberly Overton, Founder Nurse of Freedom Network & Remnant Nursing

Kimberly Overton is a Registered Nurse with a background in Critical Care. In July of 2021 she founded Nurse Freedom Network and Remnant Nursing to stand against the medical tyranny we are now facing. She has worked in the healthcare industry for over 27 years, serving in both clinical and administrative roles. Kimberly has a true passion for providing patient-centered care that focuses on empowering individuals through information and education. She has been a strong advocate for autonomy and informed consent throughout her career. Kimberly founded Remnant Nursing, a Private Membership Association providing concierge healthcare services and specializing in the consultation & care of the vaccine injured. She is a former trustee for The National Coalition of Frontline Workers and is also the Wednesday host of the popular radio show Nurses Out Loud on the America Out Loud Talk Radio Network.

