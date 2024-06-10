Community Council: Friend Marrying Badly!

Friday Night Live 7 June 2024





In this episode of Friday Night Live, we discuss retirement savings, health maintenance, and societal changes. We delve into the importance of investing in health, sexuality in relationships, and challenges in mixed-culture marriages. We conclude with reflections on parental authority and ethical communication. Tune in for insights on health, relationships, and personal growth.





