🚨😨Chaos Moment rooftop pool spills over during powerful earthquake, SWEEPING people AWAY, in southern China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨😨Chaos in southern China: Moment rooftop pool spills over during powerful earthquake, SWEEPING people AWAY. Yesterday from earthquake that also reached parts of China.
Adding, a new aftershock today in Myanmar. ❗️A new earthquake has struck Myanmar
Tremors with a magnitude of 5.1 were recorded near the capital, Naypyidaw, according to seismologists.