The Lake of Fire & Eternal Destiny (The Mark of the Beast Part 3)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHO will take the mark of the Beast? What is the eternal destiny of those who take the mark? Who goes to ‘heaven’ and who goes to ‘hell’? How does God’s ‘foreknowledge’ play into this?
Salvation playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvQoUDU6uC0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-2iNDAt2l4muI7Y-8rR-lR
Eternal Destiny playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW9VpnL9knAar85Ph5T69XXf
Letters to the Seven Churches playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fdLTCBc3II&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8RmCWcVP9phQp4hPifCvd3
Book of Life/Holy City playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36hTVzHNxT0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-g6g1zQfeHM5WCN25iL6DP
Bema Seat and Great White Throne Judgment series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvJRBbZKsvE&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-VZiFWOU1VC26FmUaw-Ysp
Sonship, and Cain, the ‘Rejected Son’ video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROKS6SwjgBE&list=PLTxyhlH52QW9WJkDMQ7ZPubFAuHtq2Dgd
Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Seals, Trumpets and Bowls Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DIoXJbyqGmDmkogCyQO2PiepJC1uTVO-/view?usp=share_link
Other video platforms:
(Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/
One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!):
End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link