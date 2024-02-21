Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for February 15, 2024

30 views • 02/21/2024

‘O God, create in me a pure heart, renew me within with a firm spirit. Cast me not away from Thy Face, take not Thy Holy Spirit from me’. (Ps. 50 (51),10-12).

And may the peace of the Most Holy Trinity be in you and together with Me pronounce:

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.