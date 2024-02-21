© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for February 15, 2024
And may the peace of the Most Holy Trinity be in you and together with Me pronounce:
‘O God, create in me a pure heart, renew me within with a firm spirit. Cast me not away from Thy Face, take not Thy Holy Spirit from me’. (Ps. 50 (51),10-12).
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6067-war-is-unstoppable-i-call-you-to-prepare-for-all-that-is-coming-to-you/