Warhawks Ready For America's Middle East War

Instead of spreading happiness and goodwill during this festive season, it appears that Western leaders and lawmakers are more intent on kicking off a full global conflict in the Middle East, after realizing that the Ukraine war has been lost and is about to fizzle out.

Clayton Morris, of 'Redacted' news, interviews Scott Ritter and Scott is totally fired up in this chat.

Video Source:

'Redacted' with Clayton Morris

Redacted News

Special Guest: Scott Ritter

Closing Theme Music:

'Without God' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

﻿﻿~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce fri17:42