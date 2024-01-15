Create New Account
Stan’s Long Term Emergency Survival Food Plan 01/15/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published a month ago

Pastor Stan Johnson shows us how easily he makes a hot steaming loaf of Whole Wheat Bread from Joseph’s Kitchen. Make sure you get the “Machines Package” to get started which includes all the basic ingredients you’ll need to make bread in the comfort of your own home. Joseph’s Kitchen can feed your family for a $1000 per person, per year! No other competitor comes close!

 

Let Joseph’s Kitchen be your solution for the food shortage we are currently facing. Our packages and recipes are easy to use and packed for long term storage.

 

We need to be prepared in times of need and being prepared has never been this easy thanks to Joseph’s Kitchen. Be sure to put in your order today!

 

Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/

