And We Know 8.25.2023 Trump RETURNS to X, COMMS everywhere! E.N.D. PRAY!
157 views • 08/25/2023

LT of And We Know


Aug 25, 2023


Can you believe we made it this far and can actually celebrate knowing the wake up is happening. Songs are destroying the record label companies, movies are destroying Hollywood, debates are dying, real news is thriving… don’t focus on the theater designed to wake others up.. enjoy this moment. Let’s dive into the theater, the interviews…and more. Shall we?


Try The Black Forest Supplements Store (STAY PREPARED): (Code LT for 10% OFF) https://blackforestsupplements.com/LT

—————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


President Trump implied that the Russia hoaxers will face justice: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13751


I found this part of the Trump/Tucker interview very interesting where he talked about Mike Pence & his ability to send the electoral votes back to the states. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13752


Tucker interview https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1694513603251241143?s=20


The Working Man's Anthem https://oliveranthonymusic.com/


https://music.apple.com/us/album/rich-men-north-of-richmond-single/1702161446


NEW - South African President: "We've reached an agreement to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS. The membership will come into effect from January 2024." https://t.me/riseofthenewmedia/4508


Battlestations ready decode https://twitter.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1694942178089316630?s=20


That’s one heck of a “Coincidence” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60631


Let me call Trump https://t.me/realKarliBonne/189553

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3bmp2w-8.25.23-trump-returns-to-x-comms-everywhere-e.n.d.-pray.html

Keywords
trumpnewsawakeningpresidentdeep statechristianxpraycommsbattlefieldltand we knowexposing evildebates dyingdestroying hollywoodreal news thriving
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
