And We Know 8.25.2023 Trump RETURNS to X, COMMS everywhere! E.N.D. PRAY!

LT of And We Know





Aug 25, 2023





Can you believe we made it this far and can actually celebrate knowing the wake up is happening. Songs are destroying the record label companies, movies are destroying Hollywood, debates are dying, real news is thriving… don’t focus on the theater designed to wake others up.. enjoy this moment. Let’s dive into the theater, the interviews…and more. Shall we?





President Trump implied that the Russia hoaxers will face justice: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13751





I found this part of the Trump/Tucker interview very interesting where he talked about Mike Pence & his ability to send the electoral votes back to the states. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13752





Tucker interview https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1694513603251241143?s=20





The Working Man's Anthem https://oliveranthonymusic.com/





https://music.apple.com/us/album/rich-men-north-of-richmond-single/1702161446





NEW - South African President: "We've reached an agreement to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS. The membership will come into effect from January 2024." https://t.me/riseofthenewmedia/4508





Battlestations ready decode https://twitter.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1694942178089316630?s=20





That’s one heck of a “Coincidence” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/60631





Let me call Trump https://t.me/realKarliBonne/189553

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3bmp2w-8.25.23-trump-returns-to-x-comms-everywhere-e.n.d.-pray.html