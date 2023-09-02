Clay Clark Lays Out the Facts You Need to Know About Vivek Ramaswamy - Emerald Robinson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 31, 2023) Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy? Clay Clark joins Emerald Robinson to shine a spotlight on this slick, young politician who seems to have materialized out of thin air in similar fashion to Barack Hussein Obama.
Clay Clark's "Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy?" webpage: https://timetofreeamerica.com/vivek-ramaswamy/#scroll-content
The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v3dqmne-clay-clark-lays-out-the-facts-you-need-to-know-about-vivek-ramaswamy.html