What is 666 and the Mark of the Beast?
High Hopes
High Hopes
88 views • 05/26/2023

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Sep 24, 2016

My goal this week is to share with you the Catholic Church’s teaching on Revelation 13, the Mark of the Beast, 666, and the history of Rome as it relates to both topics.


Last month we had an episode called Catholic View of the End Times and Tribulation Episode 62. It was so popular that I wanted to do a sequel to it. So in this episode (Episode 66) we’ll look at the idea of the Antichrist and 666 in more detail.


Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k


This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzlSqQR2TZw

Keywords
christianhistorycatholicmark of the beastantichrist666romerevelation 13dr taylor marshall
