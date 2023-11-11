Globalist Conspiracies: Digital ID - and MEAT?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, we talk about two globalist conspiracies. The Bill Gates-proposed Digital ID continues to make the news. Even Joe Rogan sees where this is leading, reading a passage from Revelation 13. Another conspiracy may seem very strange to you, the increasing drive to give meat a bad reputation. Why? Greed? Control? Harnessing the energy from a suffering humanity? Yes, yes, and yes.
Resources Referenced in this video:
Mark of the Beast & Cashless Society - Joe Rogan (heads up - crude language alert)
https://youtu.be/83SQ4A_fOy8
EU Declares Citizens Who Refuse Bill Gates’ Digital ID Will Be Excluded From Society
https://rumble.com/v3uxm6p-eu-declares-citizens-who-refuse-use-bill-gates-digital-id-will-be-excluded-.html
WEF Orders Govt’s To Begin Putting 'Cigarette-Style' Warnings on Meat Products
https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/wef-orders-govts-to-begin-putting-cigarette-style-warnings-on-meat-products/
Joel Salatin - Polyface farm
https://youtu.be/smVYindYP3w
Mr Will Harris, on location at White Oak Pastures
https://youtu.be/aOnvdFeTAUg
