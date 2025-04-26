Pam Bondi Drops Truth Bombs About Judges Getting Arrested, Wonderfully Debunking Legacy Media Lies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attorney General Pam Bondi dropped a message to the nation. In that message she dropped truth bombs about the judges Hannah Dugan and Joel Cano who were arrested for separate crimes pertaining to violent illegal aliens.
It's important that this video gets shared widely because legacy media will not report on the crimes these judges are accused of committing. Instead, they're going to focus on how Bondi and/or the DOJ and/or the entire Trump Administration is somehow working outside of the law. They're not.
