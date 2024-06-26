Food Shortage, Dollar Shortage & Face Shortage 06/26/2024

Today we see that 13 Nations has sign an agreement to Engineer Global Famine by destroying our Food Supply. Walmart is replacing its price labels with digital screens, Japan dumps $63 Billion worth U.S. Bonds, and finally facial recognition scans at at all 430 “Federalized” Airports.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support