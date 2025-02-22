Putin urges Russian energy giant Gazprom to team up with Elon Musk for tech ventures

“He [Musk] will finish reforming the administrative bodies in the US and focus on science. You should cooperate with him,” the Russian president told Gazprombank Deputy CEO Dmitry Zauers during the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow on February 22.

Vladimir Putin added that Russia’s collaboration with Musk in the space sector is already on the table.