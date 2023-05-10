Trump Lawyer: He will fix our country

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump lawyer Alina Habba reacts to the decision today in the E. Jean Carroll case and more on NEWSMAX's Rob Schmitt Tonight.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html