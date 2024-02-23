Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks joins Sons of American Revolution

2024 SAR Induction of Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks - It’s took about a little more than a year to complete the process, but this week I was inducted into the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (Dalton Chapter) which covers Northwest Georgia at the annual George Washington Dinner with the area Daughters of the American Revolution National Headquarters chapters. As a boy, during my service as an Eagle Scout, I was awarded the SAR Citizenship Medal, so now I have come full circle in the organization that not only honored me but my Patriot ancestors. We reviewed 13 who we might have sought induction through and eventually landed all the needed materials through my paternal grandfather Daniel Levi Dunn. This is the video of my induction. Thanks to Pat Tallon Brinsfield for the photos. Thanks SAR John Brinsfield and DAR Judy Hall for needed research assistance. President Robert Woodard for including it on this special night. Thanks also to our guest speaker Linda Moss Mines “Martha Washington.” If you have an interest in becoming a member of SAR, please seek out your local chapter and honor our great patriot forefathers. www.RandallFranks.com https://www.sar.org/

