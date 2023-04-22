BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Taking down the CCP is our religion, and developing NFSC is our belief. We will win! Free Miles Guo! Take down the CCP!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
3 views • 04/22/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2f33ko86b8

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】​​Fellow fighters from Taiwan Farm and LA Pangu Farm stood at the place where Mr. Miles Guo had made numerous live broadcasts and said: Today we are honored to visit the NFSC base. We hope that every fellow fighter can have an opportunity to visit this place. Taking down the CCP is our religion, and developing NFSC is our belief. We will win! Free Miles Guo! Take down the CCP! #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】台湾农场和洛杉矶盘古农场的战友们站在七哥曾经做过无数次直播的地方说：今天很荣幸能够参观新中国联邦的基地。希望所有的战友们如果有机会一定要过来参观。灭共是我们的宗教，建设新中国联邦是我们的信仰，我们一定会赢! 释放郭文贵！消灭中共！

  #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



