Wartime Cafe with Laith Marouf EP 23: Suhad Khatib

Laith sits down with Palestinian revolutionary artist Suhad Khatib to discuss her new book “Study on Truth”, the funeral of the Sayyed of Martyrs, her upbringing in Oman and Jordan, her time organizing with the Ferguson Uprising, the professional liberal activists leaching off struggle, and the joy and hardship of being an accomplished and principled artist in the time of NGOization of liberation.





Filmed on 27/2/2025

Producer: Hadi Hotait

