X22 REPORT Ep. 3068b - Did Trump Just Send A Message? Space Force, Military Is The Only Way Forward

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3068b - May 12, 2023
Did Trump Just Send A Message? Space Force, Military Is The Only Way Forward
The [DS] is panicking, they need to remove Trump anyway the can, and the new tactic is to keep him busy with lawsuits and try to gag him with each one so he cannot respond during the election, this is called election interference.
The Space Force was created by Trump and it was not covered by the POSSE COMITATUS until after the 2020 elections. The insurrection was triggered on Nov 3 and the military came online to monitor everything. The [DS] will not prosecute their own, the military is the only way forward.
