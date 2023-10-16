Sporadic clashes continue between Israeli units and the Palestinian formations near the Gaza Strip. The military on both sides do not stop strikes at each other, while the number of civilian casualties is growing rapidly. The sides denied the temporary ceasefire in the eastern Gaza Strip and Israeli strikes in the northern areas last night were assessed as the largest ones since the beginning of the conflict.

Palestinian casualties have risen to 2,808, with 10,950 wounded, according to the local Ministry of Health.

Regular clashes continue on the Israeli-Lebanese border. The IDF and Hezbollah are exchanging fire. One of the missiles hit the UN peacekeeping base in Naqoura.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops are getting ready for a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. The IDF continues to pull forces to the southern border. Escalation of this bloody war seems inevitable.

The new Israeli-Palestinian conflict has become a global watershed. It highlighted important geopolitical shifts, including the fact that the Global South strengthened and acquired global subjectivity. The West failed to put pressure on these countries and to win over many neutral players to its side.

The BRICS members, with the exception of India, refused to support Israel’s military intervention. Many countries of the Islamic world, including Iran, Algeria and Qatar, have declared their full solidarity with the Palestinian people. Some of them, like Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, attempt to mediate the conflict and prevent a catastrophe. While, for example, Iran declares its readiness to intervene in the war in the case of further escalation. Even countries that tried to maintain neutrality, like Jordan, are distancing themselves from supporting to Tel Aviv and increasingly condemning Israeli actions.

The Israeli-Palestinian war is not limited to the Middle East. The conflict has reached a global impact and has put new threats to Western countries themselves.

Despite the predominantly pro-Israeli position of the official West, which is determined by the White House, almost all Western leaders faced challenges to suppress the pro-Palestinian sentiments of their populations.

Europe once again fell victim of its policy of double standards. Paris and Berlin have officially banned all rallies in support of Palestine, while pro-Israel demonstrations are welcomed. The decision of the authorities did not allow avoiding mass clashes between the thousands of protesters and the police. Hatred is heating up. In Berlin, unknown people began to paint the Star of David on houses of Jews.

Meanwhile in US, at Harvard, more than 30 organizations signed a petition in support of Palestine, after which students’ personal data was put up on billboards accusing them of anti-Semitism. Many received violent threats. Even in the US Congress, some deputies wear the Israeli military uniform while others wave Palestinian flags.

The Israeli-Palestinian war has become another cog in the process of global transformation and the fall of Western hegemony.

